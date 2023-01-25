The physical nature of sprintcar driving takes its toll on the body. Many drivers retire before they hit 50 and it's rare to find anyone in their 60s flying around tracks at more than 180km/h.
At 64, Eddie Lumbar is defying convention as the oldest entrant in this weekend's 50th South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic at Allansford's Premier Speedway.
The New South Welshman knows he hasn't got too many years left behind the wheel but relishes the laps too much to retire just yet.
"I don't know why I'm still doing it," he said. "I just can't seem to stop. It's something about them, I don't know.
"Although I'm not a world-beater in them I just enjoy it, it's just fun.
"It is a good outlet."
Lumbar only started racing at age 48, driving super modified sedans because he was bored on weekends.
He then progressed to sprintcars at 50 because of their superior horsepower and hasn't looked back.
The Deniliquin native, who races his own car, has been competing in the classic since 2009.
He admitted he'd had "lots of crashes" in the southern hemisphere's biggest speedway event but still loves returning.
"The classic is a hard deal," he said.
"You stuff something up and there's so many cars there, you've just got to be on the money.
"1000th of a second could put you back five spots.
"It's just an enjoyable weekend for us."
Lumbar isn't setting any lofty expectations for the 50th edition of the classic but would like to make a B-Main for the first time.
If that can't be achieved, he''ll be satisfied if he can beat close friend and rival David Aldersley.
The truck driver by trade, who owns Lumbar Transport alongside his brother, is satisfied with his form leading into the event.
He placed 10th in the B-Main at Simpson Speedway's $15k All Star Challenge on Saturday.
"Like I said, we're no world-beaters but some days we can be on the money and we're not bad," he said.
"This year we haven't been too bad. Pretty happy with the way we're going.
"The classic, she's all about those two (qualifying) laps.
"If I can't get the two laps in it might be a beer-drinking weekend for me I think."
Lumbar, who stays in shape by doing gym work every week, said his wife fully supported his choice to keep racing while he could still get in and out of the car.
He's happy to "keep chugging along" and stay out of other competitors' way.
"As long as I don't wreck anyone else's race and if I do I don't mean to," he said.
"Shit happens and I try and stay out of everyone's road if I can."
An extremely strong field is set for this year's classic with drivers of all ages entering.
One of the more youthful drivers is Jett Bell from Warrnambool, who at 18 is 46 years Lumbar's junior.
Lumbar confessed there would be some motivation to finish ahead of the younger drivers.
"I'd be lying if I said it wouldn't motivate," he said.
"I dare say there'd be young kids there, if I get in front of them, they'd be very motivated to pass an old guy.
"It keeps you driving pretty well." Lumbar's racing experience isn't just limited to the Australian scene with the veteran driver testing himself on the American circuit in June.
He described it as a "real eye-opener" and plans on returning.
"Again we were no world-beaters over there," he said. "It's a real hard deal, it's totally different to here. It's just different. We don't go as fast as them.
"The speed you're going into a corner and your wing plays a big part in what you're doing.
"Whereas here it's about shocks, and set-up, you don't really worry about wing-speed too much."
Highlights over Lumbar's 10-plus year career include a couple of thirds and "a lot of fourths".
Lumbar might not be as well known as the sport's stars but trivia buffs should remember the name. He holds Premier Speedway's 12-lap record of one minute, 52.505 seconds, set in 2018.
Looking back, he wishes he started racing earlier.
"It would have been nice to do it in my 20s I must admit," he said.
"I always thought 'jeez if I had the money back then'.
"But jeez I would have wrecked some stuff."
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.