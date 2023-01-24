The Standard
Under the Auld Pump: Premier Speedway general manager Michael Parry on his love for the sport

By Tim Auld
Updated January 24 2023 - 5:52pm, first published 11:00am
Premier Speedway general manager Michael Parry's other sporting passion is tennis.

PREMIER Speedway manager Michael Parry is preparing for his first South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic at the helm. The avid tennis player goes Under the Auld Pump with TIM AULD.

