Inside Racing: Daniel Bowman-trained Miso racing at Sandown in February

By Tim Auld
Updated January 23 2023 - 5:44pm, first published 5:30pm
Miso, trained by Warrnambool's Daniel Bowman, will head to Sandown on February 4 for his next run.

