PROMISING Warrnambool galloper Miso heads back to Sandown for his next run on February 4.
Miso scored an impressive victory over 1400 metres with Ethan Brown in the saddle at Sandown last week.
The four-year-old has won three of his five starts for Daniel Bowman and the group one-winning trainer has a big opinion of Miso.
"We'll go back to Sandown on February 4 for our next start with Miso," Bowman said. "He's a very promising galloper. We haven't rushed him. We've just allowed him time to mature but he's still got a lot of improvement in him. I think he's an exciting prospect.
"There's a benchmark 70 over the 1400 metres on February 4 and that really suits our program. I think his two minor placings relate to him just waiting for the opposition. He sort of just floats and waits for his rivals. His win last week was in a benchmark 64.
"We aim to just take him through the grades very quietly. There's no need to be in a hurry with him. I'm confident with a bit of time he'll end up running out a strong 1600 metres."
Brown has put his hand up again to ride Miso as regular jockey Declan Bates recovers from a broken bone in his foot after a barrier mishap.
"Declan's bad luck has turned into good luck for Ethan," Bowman said. "Ethan was very impressed with the win of Miso at Sandown last week. He chased up the ride for February 4 and has been booked.
"He's a very talented young jockey. I feel really sorry for Dec but that's how racing goes. It's full of highs and lows."
FORMER top Western District jockey Michael Hoy is back in Hamilton having taken over the role as interim track curator for the racing club.
Hoy, 63, who has had stints working at Sun Stud and properties owned by Mark Kavanagh and Laurence Eales, brings an extensive horticulture background to the job.
"I'm only filling in while the club is looking for a full-time curator," Hoy said. "It's really a time consuming job working on race tracks. I've only had one day off in five weeks. There's so many variables at play.
"There's a very fine line between getting a track right or wrong and then you leave yourself out there for ridicule on social media. It's a thankless job. I don't want the main job. I would prefer just to work two or three days in the week helping around the place."
Hoy, who rode more than 700 winners during his career, was the former head curator at the club 10 years ago, before his move with wife Debbie to Gisborne.
YOUNG trainer Adam Chambers was upbeat with the first-up run by Lady Solly to run second behind Unflinching in a 1000-metre race at Moonee Valley on Saturday.
The Warrnambool-based trainer said Lady Solly will improve with that run under her belt.
"Lady Solly went into the race on the fresh side," Chambers said. "She hadn't had a trial. There's a fair bit of improvement in her. It was a very good ride by our jockey Damien Holland. He rode her to perfection.
"We'll head back to the Valley for her next start. She's got a good record at that track."
Chambers decided to scratch stablemate Glenferrie Girl on Saturday after she drew a wide barrier.
"Glenferrie Girl had no hope from the wide gate on Saturday," he said. "She'll have her next run at the Valley this Saturday if she draws a good barrier."
VETERAN trainer Michael O'Leary has lost count how many Mount Gambier Summer Cups he's won.
But O'Leary added another one to his imposing tally with the win of Bossy Britches in Sunday's $27,000 feature race.
Bossy Britches got up to beat Clever Man and Eagles Forever in the 2050-metre race.
"I've won at least eight summer cups and then I stopped counting them," he said. "It might be up to about 11 now but I'm just not sure. I've got a great bunch of mates who have shares in Bossy Britches and I just love winning races for them."
Bossy Britches has been a great money spinner for her connections earning more than $130,000 in stake-money.
O'Leary said Bossy Britches would now be set for the Naracoorte Cup on February 12.
"The Naracoorte Cup looks the obvious option for her," he said. "I'm confident she'll run well on the back of her last two wins at Mount Gambier."
TOP Adelaide jockey Dom Tourneur was outed by stewards for five meetings at Mount Gambier on Sunday. Tourneur's careless riding charge related to his ride on The Penske Files.
MANY of the world's best yearling offerings for 2023 have been confirmed for what is shaping to be a stunning Easter Yearling Sale for Inglis. In a mouth-watering collection of domestic and international bloodlines, the Easter catalogue of 457 lots features siblings to 160 stakes winners and progeny of 149 stakes-winning mares.
From the 54 individual sires represented in the sale, Snitzel is the leading stallion with 40 entries ahead of I Am Invincible (39), with the likes of Written Tycoon (32), Zoustar (25) and Exceed And Excel (21) strongly represented. The sale in Sydney is on April 3 and 4.
