AN ever-changing weather forecast is keeping Premier Speedway organisers on their toes ahead of the 50th South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic.
Saturday - the middle of three nights of competition - is the area of most concern with early forecasts predicting rain and soaring temperatures into the high 30s.
The Bureau of Meteorology on Monday tipped a 20 per cent chance of rain on Saturday but other sites at times across the weekend had up to 10 millimetres falling in Warrnambool on that day.
On Monday it had been revised to 1-5mm.
Premier Speedway general manager Michael Parry said organisers were determined to get the classic completed on schedule.
"(Monday) is a very last resort," he told The Standard.
"Our objective is to finish up on Sunday night; we'll be doing everything we can to finish Sunday night."
Parry said "it was a bit early to make rash decisions".
"We'll monitor it over the next couple of days and work out some plan Bs and Cs if we need them," he said.
"We'll look at every option as we need it. We have a good team here and they've all been here before."
Parry said the impact potential rain would have on racing varied.
"It depends on the time it comes, not so much that (the heaviness), it's more so when it hits," he said.
"Early (is better) because once the program starts it's hard."
Parry - preparing for his first classic at the helm - has paid close attention to the long-range forecast.
"We'll keep assessing it. The last few days it's kept on changing," he said.
"It has changed considerably in the last week personally when I have been monitoring it."
Track preparations are under way with Parry pleased with the result.
"The guys are happy and we've had a good run of weather so it's enabled them to get what they want done," he said.
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
