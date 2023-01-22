TAKING the prized wicket of Indian opener Shafali Verma helped Australian fast bowler Milly Illingworth announce herself on the world stage.
The Heytesbury Rebels export, who lives in Port Campbell and attends school in Warrnambool, was named player of the match in Australia's seven-wicket win against powerhouse India in the ICC Under 19 Women's Twenty20 World Cup in South Africa on Saturday night.
Illingworth took 2-12 off two overs.
She dismissed the destructive Verma - already a staple in India's national women's team - for eight before sending G Trisha packing for four.
The pace bowler's two overs included seven dot balls.
India was all out for 87 with Australia cruising to victory.
It was a crucial match for the Australians who now sit above India in Super Six group one section.
Both countries have two wins and one loss to their names.
Illingworth, who plays Victorian Premier Cricket for Essendon-Maribyrnong Park, was rapt with her team's performance against a high-quality opponent.
"It was all pretty well planned, we all had plans coming in," the all-rounder said.
"The pressure the bowlers built was really good, every delivery was where we wanted it to go."
Australia will play United Arab Emirates on Monday night AEST in its final pool game.
