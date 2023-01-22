The Standard

Heytesbury Rebels cricketer Milly Illingworth named player of the match for Australia at ICC Under 19 Women's Twenty20 World Cup

By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated January 22 2023 - 2:07pm, first published 12:00pm
Port Campbell-raised teenager Milly Illingworth celebrates a wicket for Australia. Picture by Getty Images

TAKING the prized wicket of Indian opener Shafali Verma helped Australian fast bowler Milly Illingworth announce herself on the world stage.

