The Standard

Timboon lawn bowlers Fiona Newey and Arthur Finch win 2023 Western District Playing Area champion of champions competitions

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated January 22 2023 - 5:06pm, first published January 21 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dynamic Timboon duo Arthur Finch and Fiona Newey won their respective Western District Playing Area champion of champions finals at Warrnambool on Sunday. Pictures by Eddie Guerrero

ONE of the Western District Playing Area's smaller clubs can lay claim to two of the best lawn bowlers in the district.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.