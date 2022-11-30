"That's the key message. We need to pick up 10 to 12 players to make sure we're going into the season because when you're a bit thin on the ground you can bet you'll pick up injuries. When you go in with 55 and you've got a few spares, there's no injuries. "That's our wish list. Kids need something to aspire to. But from a club perspective, our ground is as good as anyone's seen it, our lighting set-up is good. We're well set-up."

