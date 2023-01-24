The Standard
Home/News/Browse extra

Q&A with Hodges Motorsport's Kim Buswell ahead of the 50th Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic

Updated January 24 2023 - 1:59pm, first published 1:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hodges Motorsport's Ryan O'Keefe, Dylan Willsher, James McFadden, Tim Hodges and Kim Buswell after their win at Avalon earlier this Australian sprintcar season.

A new team littered with the who's who of Australian sport is aiming to win the 50th South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic on Sunday night. Hodges Motorsport - a passion project for Warrnambool-raised Tim Hodges - is hoping James McFadden can drive into victory lane. The Standard will introduce the team to speedway fans in each edition this week. Third to answer the tough questions is highly regarded crew chief Kim 'Buzzy' Buswell.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.