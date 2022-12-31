The Standard

James McFadden scores first win of Australian summer at Avalon Raceway

Updated December 31 2022 - 12:19pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool's James McFadden broke through for his first win of the Australian summer.

Warrnambool's World of Outlaws star James McFadden has broken through for his first win of the Australian summer with a nail biting finish at Avalon Raceway near Geelong on Friday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.