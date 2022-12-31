Warrnambool's World of Outlaws star James McFadden has broken through for his first win of the Australian summer with a nail biting finish at Avalon Raceway near Geelong on Friday night.
In just his third start for his new NAPA Auto Parts sponsored Hodges Motorsport team, McFadden broke through for the third round of the popular Speed Week series.
In front of a thumping holiday crowd McFadden held off young gun Tasmanian, Jock Goodyer to win in a grandstand finish.
"It's great for everyone involved with this new team to get the W after all the work they've put in," McFadden said.
"This has been a hard process to get our heads around - a brand new car, a brand new chassis I've never driven, a new team and new crew - and to now have three podiums from our first three starts is pretty impressive.
"And we're running against the best in the country who are all at the top of their game - the likes of Goodyer and veal and McHugh are world class, so this is bloody rewarding for all the 5 crew."
McFadden's three starts have now resulted in a second at Warrnambool, a third at Mount Gambier and now the win at Avalon.
McFadden's new Hodges Motorsport team includes co-owners, IndyCar star Scott McLaughlin, popular AFL veteran Jack Riewoldt and leading sports broadcaster, Gerard Whateley.
"This is a great concept and I love that through this team we're bring so many more eyeballs to the sport," McFadden said.
"It's a thrill for Tim who has put this program together - I've never seen him so happy as he was after the race so it's cool what we're doing.
"And I love that Scotty has already been on the text congratulating us all - he's just got back to the USA but it's awesome to see how invested he is in what we're doing here."
McFadden returns to the track for the final round of Speed Week at Warrnambool's Premier Speedway on January 1.
