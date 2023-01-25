Warrnambool swimmer Fionn Ginley says he is "just glad to be back in the pool" after a successful return to major competitions at the weekend.
The 16-year-old, who is recovering from a rare form of cancer called Ewing's Sarcoma, clinched two silvers and a bronze at the recent Victorian Country Long Course Championships in Wangaratta.
He was runner-up in the 50-metre multi-class section freestyle, second in the 50-metre backstroke and third in the 50-metre butterfly.
Ginley, who trains three to four times a week, was diagnosed with the cancer in June 2021 and underwent 12-months of treatment including chemotherapy.
As part of a surgery the teen had a hemipelvectomy, where part of his pelvis was removed and replaced with a custom built one.
As a result he can now swim in the S10 class which is where he will compete at the national championships in Brisbane in April.
He previously played football for North Warrnambool Eagles but can't do so anymore because of the surgery.
Swimming is an outlet and way of staying fit for the young talent and was something he was stripped of during that time.
"I missed being able to swim and get out in the water," he said.
"I was worried that I wouldn't get back to swimming as fast as what I was but I knew I'd get back in the pool eventually."
Ginley's condition is currently under surveillance which means he has scans every three months.
He missed out on months of schooling at Warrnambool's Emmanuel College but said he was catching up.
The year 11 student said he was grateful for the support he had received from friends, coaches, family and physiotherapists during and after his treatment.
His mum Daphne echoed the sentiment.
"The community have been amazing, especially the swimming (club)," she said.
"All his mates, all our friends. We both work at South West Healthcare so they've been good and Warrnambool Swimming Club, they've been amazing."
Fionn and his family also received thousands of dollars support from various fundraising efforts from Warrnambool's Domino's Pizza, the Eagles and the swimming club.
Daphne said Ginley's family was extremely proud of him.
She said she didn't expect him to swim so well so soon because this time last year he was undergoing chemotherapy.
She said he wouldn't be back swimming at such a high level without his coaches.
"Especially Lamby (Jayson Lamb) and Toby (Pettigrew) his physio and his mates really, the support of his mates.
"It's such a great club, a good atmosphere. The kids all support each other it doesn't matter whether you come first or last they'll always cheer. It doesn't matter."
Ginley was not the only Warrnambool swimmer to experience success in Wangaratta with eight other athletes taking home medals.
Sebastian Christie-Crane finished first in the open 100-metre backstroke, second in the 18-and-over 50-metre backstroke and third in the 18-and-over 50-metre butterfly.
Christie Crane also won bronze in the 17-and-over 200-metre relay alongside Jack Sharp, Will Elliott and Jack Paulka.
Jake Burleigh, Edward O'Connor, Jude De Silva-Smith and Jake Denaro won silver in the 14-and-under freestyle relay.
