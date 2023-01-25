The Standard
Home/News/Browse extra

Warrnambool swimmer Fionn Ginley has successful return to swimming after 12 months of cancer treatment

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated January 25 2023 - 6:23pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool swimmer Fionn Ginley is back winning medals after 12-months of cancer treatment. Picture by Sean McKenna

Warrnambool swimmer Fionn Ginley says he is "just glad to be back in the pool" after a successful return to major competitions at the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.