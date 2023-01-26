The Standard
Updated

Driver dies in single-vehicle rollover east of Hamilton on Thursday morning

By Andrew Thomson
Updated January 26 2023 - 2:40pm, first published 1:10pm
Police warn drivers to take care after third serious single-vehicle accident in days

UPDATED, Thursday, 1pm: A 24-year-old Hamilton district man has died after a single-vehicle rollover about 15 kilometres east of Hamilton on Thursday morning.

