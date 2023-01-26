Police warn drivers to take care after third serious single-vehicle accident in days

UPDATED, Thursday, 1pm: A 24-year-old Hamilton district man has died after a single-vehicle rollover about 15 kilometres east of Hamilton on Thursday morning.
Police reported the accident happened on Mill Road near Moutajup and the driver was the sole occupant of the car.
Mill Road was closed Thursday morning while investigations into the cause of the collision were being conducted by Hamilton police highway patrol unit members.
It's believed a car was travelling on Mill Road before coming off the road and crashing down an embankment just before 5.30am.
Ambulance Victoria officers also attended but the male driver died at the scene.
The exact cause of the crash or contributing factors are yet to be determined at this stage.
Sergeant Darren Smart, of the Hamilton highway patrol unit, said a local man in his mid 20s was driving a Holden Commodore sedan when the single-vehicle collision happened.
It's the third serious single-vehicle collision in the past couple of days after Panmure man Reg Dumesny, 65, died after his classic car rollover on the Timboon-Port Campbell Road about 3.30pm Sunday.
That followed a truck carrying about 40 Angus cows leaving the Heywood-Woolsthorpe Road about 10.30am Sunday morning.
The driver, a Penola man aged about 30, failed to negotiate a right-hand bend.
He is expected to be charged with careless driving and appear in a court at a later date.
It's understood that 29 of the cows had to be euthanized in a lengthy operation that led to the road being closed until 6.30pm on Sunday evening.
"All drivers need to take all possible care on the roads, especially during long weekends," Sergeant Smart said on Thursday.
"When we are driving we all have a part to play, not only for our own safety, but also other passengers in our vehicles and for the safety of everyone else on the roads.
"People need to play their part.
"One of the last things police members want to do is attend collisions like this morning's or to tell any family of the passing of a loved one.
"We just want drivers to make good decisions," he said.
Any witnesses, or anyone with dash camera footage, are requested to contact the Hamilton police station on 55519100 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
That was the first fatality on south-west roads in 2023.
Investigations into the cause of that accident are still ongoing with the road condition, possible mechanical failure and medical episode all being looked at.
