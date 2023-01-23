Panmure is mourning the loss of "one of its best".
Reg Dumesny, 65, died in a single-vehicle accident near Timboon on Sunday.
Panmure Action Group president Ian Wallace, one of Mr Dumesny's best mates, said there was nothing his friend couldn't or wouldn't do.
"He was an ideas man who got things done," Mr Wallace said.
"Nothing was too hard for him."
Mr Wallace said his mate, who loved a beer, classic cars and helping others, would be sadly missed by everyone who knew him.
"He was an extremely forward-thinker," Mr Wallace said.
Memories of his dedication and passion for his community litter the town of Panmure.
He was instrumental in designing and gaining permission for the entry signs to the town, he helped design and install the war memorial and built a shelter at the Panmure Recreation Reserve to allow youngsters to enjoy the playground year-round.
"Everything he set out to achieve, he did," Mr Wallace said.
"He was one of the most capable people I've ever met in my life."
Mr Wallace has fond memories of time spent with Mr Dumesny, with the two sharing plenty of laughs.
When the diving board at Mount Emu Creek was swept away by floods, it was the two who found it and reinstalled it.
"We found it down the creek and Reg took it back to his workshop, repaired it and reinstalled it," Mr Wallace said.
Another day he decided the popular swimming spot needed a park bench.
Mr Wallace said his resourceful mate took no time in finding someone who could make one.
When this was done, Mr Dumesny organised a working bee and he and other residents installed the bench seat.
His generosity was not limited to the town he loved.
Last year, he took part in the Variety Bash to raise money for children in need.
In 2016, he was named Moyne Shire's Citizen of the Year for his involvement with the CFA, SES and Panmure Action Group.
The ever-humble man said at the time he was shocked to receive the award.
"I was just doing what you do as a member of the community," he said.
Mr Dumesny is the brother of champion sprintcar driver Max Dumesny.
Mr Wallace said his mate would most likely have been at the South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic on the weekend where his nephews, national champion Marcus and Matt, were entered.
Premier Speedway general manager Michael Parry said discussions were being held about how to pay respects to Mr Dumesny.
"I would like to express our deepest condolences to the Dumesny family," Mr Parry said.
"The Dumesny family is iconic in the speedway community in this area."
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
