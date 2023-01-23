The Standard
Police are asking residents to check their CCTV for suspicious activity around the appropriate times

By Andrew Thomson
Updated January 23 2023 - 1:29pm, first published 1:28pm
Three home burglaries committed in different parts of the city

Warrnambool police are seeking help from the public after burglaries at three homes during the past few days in different parts of the city.

