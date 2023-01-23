Three home burglaries committed in different parts of the city

Warrnambool police are seeking help from the public after burglaries at three homes during the past few days in different parts of the city.
Detective Senior Constable Joey Fisher, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said that there was a party at an address in Clonmel Court off Connemara Road in north Warrnambool on Saturday night.
He said that at about midnight people started leaving and it was realised by the residents that a car was missing.
Keys were taken from inside the home and a Ford Falcon XR6 was stolen.
It received minor damage after being driven and was recovered on Monday morning.
"There was also jewellery stolen from a bedroom, including bracelets, rings and watches but we are waiting for a list of the items from the resident which were taken," he said.
On Friday a home in Eddington Street was also raided and jewellery stolen.
No one was home between noon and 6pm Friday when an offender or offenders entered the home after forcing open a rear door.
A list of stolen items is still being compiled but the missing jewellery includes bracelets, earrings, gold chains and wedding rings.
A holiday home in Laverock Road was also broken into between January 3 and Sunday night.
Detective Senior Constable Fisher said the home was not always occupied, entry was gained after the rear door was forced open and a digital camera and vacuum cleaner were stolen.
"We are requesting that neighbours check their security camera footage at the appropriate times and if you have any information contact the Warrnambool police CIU on 5560 11 53 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," he said.
