Warrnambool police launch Operation Amity ahead of Australia Day

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated January 24 2023 - 5:15pm, first published 4:00pm
A Warrnambool police officer conducts a breath test in the CBD on Tuesday. More members will be seen on the region's roads from today for Operation Amity.

Police will be out in force over the Australia Day break in an attempt to avoid another horror weekend on south-west roads.

Local News

