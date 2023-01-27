The Standard
Wunta Fiesta cancelled in 2023 due to dwindling committee member numbers

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated January 27 2023 - 5:08pm, first published 4:15pm
The popular Wunta Fiesta, which is renowned for its jazz in the gardens, won't go ahead in 2023. The commitee has a dwindling number of members.

Warrnambool's Wunta Fiesta won't go ahead in 2023.

