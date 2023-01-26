The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Premier Speedway's Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic fan appreciation day moved to Warrnambool Showgrounds

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated January 26 2023 - 3:46pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layla and Benji Chivell from Beulah at the 2022 Fan Appreciation Day at Allansford's Premier Speedway. Picture by Lillian Altman

SPEEDWAY fans can get up close and personal with up to 50 of their favourite teams and drivers at an event dedicated to spectators at a new venue.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.