SPEEDWAY fans can get up close and personal with up to 50 of their favourite teams and drivers at an event dedicated to spectators at a new venue.
The 50th South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic's The Standard's Fan Appreciation Day will be held at the Warrnambool Showgrounds on Saturday.
The event was previously held at the Flying Horse Bar and Brewery and last year moved to Premier Speedway.
The free public event gives speedway fans the opportunity to get photographs with cars and drivers.
Premier Speedway said more than 50 teams had shown interest in attending and would be on hand to sign autographs.
Driver interviews will be broadcast on a big screen.
The event will also include free activities for children, including a giant slide and face painting.
The Warrnambool State Emergency Services will run a sausage sizzle with all proceeds going back to the SES.
Drinks will also be available.
Fan Appreciation Day runs from 10am-noon at Warrnambool Showgrounds on January 28.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
