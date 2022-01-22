news, latest-news,

KOROIT'S Mel and Aaron Hiensch have been attending the annual sprintcar classics for the past 20 years, and they hope their children, and future grandchildren, will continue the tradition. The couple and their children Chase and Evie attended the 49th South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic's fan appreciation day on Saturday morning. The family-friendly event gives sprintcar fans the chance to see their favourite cars and meet drivers amid the three-day racing event. "I want the children to get up close to the drivers and get some stickers and autographs," Ms Hiensch said. The fan day is not just for families, but for people to meet up with their friends. IN OTHER NEWS: Warwick Cuthbert from Melton South, Dale Sudholz from Heathcote and Phil Curkpatrick from Horsham took up the opportunity to catch up at the speedway. Mr Curkpatrick has attended the classics at Allansford since 2017. Mr Sudholz said he has also used to trip to Allonsford to do sightseeing. Mr Sudholz said the fan appreciation day was "unique". "It's the only racing event with an appreciation day to get up and close to the team and the cars," he said. "They also do the work on the cars at this type of event." Premier Speedway Club president Richard Parkinson said after not holding the fan day (or the classics) last year it was "fantastic" to be back. "We live for this event every year," he said. "In more recent times it's been held in town at Flying Horse but this year we wanted to be morally responsible so we thought we'd keep people together and do it out at the track. "Because of these COVID-19 times we thought that it was the right way to approach it." He said the response to the fan day had been strong. "The families love to come out here and they can get a picture with the drivers and they can get some merchandise," he said. "The drivers like to sign autographs - they thrive on working with their fans." Mr Parkinson said the drivers appreciated the opportunity to get up close with the fans. "When we have it at the Flying Horse people set up their merchandise early to set up," he said. "It's not just a race, it's an event - it's just another arm of it."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154914734/4a3b95dd-64e6-4920-a108-253772e5de1a.JPG/r0_311_6000_3701_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg