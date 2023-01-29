"We're very grateful to everyone for their support."- Jamal Hasell
The wet weather may have reduced the number of entries to the Classics on the Hill, but it didn't dampen the spirits of car lovers on Sunday.
Warrnambool Kruzin Classics president Jamal Hasell said there were about 130 classic cars on display.
"We're happy with the number of entries," Mr Hasell said. "We thought it would be half because of the weather.
"We're very grateful to everyone for their support."
Mr Hasell said funds raised would be donated to Warrnambool and District Food Share. He said organisers were hoping to raise about $3000.
In past years the event has raised between $2000 and $5000.
Mr Hasell said car enthusiasts had travelled from South Australia and all across the state. The oldest car was a 1920s Buick.
Also on display was Mr Hasell's 1957 Chevrolet 210 Sedan.
It took Ms Hasell and workers at local businesses the past 12 years to restore the car. "I always wanted to do one of these cars," Mr Hasell said.
"It's an old looking car but it's got all the modern drive line, brakes and an upgraded engine."
A retro pin-up wear competition was also held.
