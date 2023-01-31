The Standard
Construction work to begin mid-year on $16m Emmanuel College learning centre

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated January 31 2023 - 6:54pm, first published 4:00pm
Emmanuel College will start the construction of its $16 million dedicated year nine Edmund Rice Centre mid year. Business manager Stephen Kerr, principal Peter Morgan, with students Mia Hynes, Sophie Brown and Arlo Greene. Picture by Sean McKenna.

Construction of a new $16 million centre at Warrnambool's Emmanuel College will begin mid-year with a $2 million boost kick-starting works to consolidate operations on one campus.

