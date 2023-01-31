The Standard
Former South West TAFE manager files notice of discontinuance in alleged fraud case

By Jessica Howard
Updated January 31 2023 - 4:54pm, first published 3:30pm
Former TAFE manager wants fraud charges dropped

A former South West TAFE executive manager has filed a notice asking the Office of Public Prosecutions discontinue an alleged serious corruption case against him.

