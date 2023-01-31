The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Warrnambool hospital gets facelift to remove cladding

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated January 31 2023 - 6:41pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Workers are replacing the cladding on the outside of the newer part of Warrnambool's hospital. Picture by Sean McKenna

Combustible cladding on the newest section of Warrnambool's hospital is being replaced as part of a $160 million project across the state.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.