Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that this article mentions a deceased person.
KILLARNEY musician Archie Roach has died, aged 66.
The news was broken tonight by Amos and Eban Roach on behalf of the roach family on Archie's Roach's family page tonight.
"We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Gunditjmara (Kirrae Whurrong/Djab Wurrung), Bundjalung Senior Elder, songman and storyteller Archie Roach," the post said.
"Archie passed, surrounded by his family and loved ones, at Warrnambool Base Hospital after a long illness."
The family thanked the hospital's staff for taking care of the musician over the past month.
"Archie wanted all of his many fans to know how much he loves you for supporting him along the way," the post continued.
"We are so proud of everything our dad achieved in his remarkable life. He was a healer and unifying force. His music brought people together."
"A private ceremony will follow."
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
