Warrnambool will be without Harry Ryan for the remainder of the Hampden league home and away season after the forward received a four-match suspension at a tribunal hearing on Thursday night.
Ryan pleaded guilty to the charge of intentionally or carelessly engaging in rough conduct against an opponent which occurred during his side's clash with South Warrnambool at Friendly Societies Park on July 23.
Footage presented to the panel showed Ryan tackle South Warrnambool's Harry Lee in an arms-pinned, swinging motion that resulted in Lee suffering head injuries upon contact with the ground.
A free kick was not awarded to Lee but the incident was cited following the match.
Lee told the panel that he did not remember the tackle and regained consciousness while still on the ground.
He played no further part in the game and was taken to hospital where he underwent a CT scan and was subsequently diagnosed with severe concussion.
Lee said he suffered blurred vision following the incident that subsided, as well as headaches and a sore neck.
He said his neck was still sore but had lessened in pain.
As a result of the knock Lee will miss the Roosters' round 15 clash with Hamilton and is a chance to miss round 16 as well.
A remorseful Ryan said that he didn't have the intention to hurt and suggested the wet ground conditions played a role in his tackle.
Warrnambool's advocate cited Ryan's zero history of reports, his remorse as well as his lack of intention to hurt but admitted the incident was "careless".
The panel declared the "slinging" tackle "intentional, forceful and unnecessary".
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
