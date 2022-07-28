The Standard

Warrnambool's Harry Ryan to miss remainder of regular season following tribunal hearing

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated July 28 2022 - 12:22pm, first published 10:30am
SUSPENDED: Warrnambool's Harry Ryan will miss four weeks following an incident against South Warrnambool. Picture: Anthony Brady

Warrnambool will be without Harry Ryan for the remainder of the Hampden league home and away season after the forward received a four-match suspension at a tribunal hearing on Thursday night.

