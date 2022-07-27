The Standard

Camperdown Football Netball Club opens expressions of interest for senior football, open netball coaching positions

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated July 27 2022 - 9:02am, first published 7:15am
Club seeks expressions of interest as coach considers future

CAMPERDOWN football coach Neville Swayn is unsure if he will reapply for the job after the club opted to seek expressions of interest for the 2023 Hampden league season.

