Club seeks expressions of interest as coach considers future

CAMPERDOWN football coach Neville Swayn is unsure if he will reapply for the job after the club opted to seek expressions of interest for the 2023 Hampden league season.
Swayn, who has led the Magpies for four seasons, said he would coach the final four games of the season before making a decision.
"I wasn't offered the job for next year. They are putting out expressions of interest and I can reapply," he told The Standard.
"I have to work through that now. During the year I thought I was keen to do the job again, that was my mindset.
"Then this happens I suppose."
Swayn said he was "disappointed" but understood the club's position.
"There's a lot of emotion at the minute and I don't want to rush into a decision (about whether to reapply) or not," he said.
Camperdown president Aaron Sinnott said the club, which is also looking for a new open netball coach after Leah Sinnott opted to stand down, was doing its "due diligence".
"As part of our review into 2022 and preparation for the 2023 season, we are seeking expressions of interest for our senior football and open netball positions," he told The Standard.
"As part of our due diligence we have agreed as a club that for us to be successful on and off the field, we need to look at our options and complete a review."
"We need to be competitive and need ways we can remain competitive moving forward."
Sinnott paid tribute to Swayn, praising his professionalism.
"We have been transparent with our current senior coach Neville," he said.
"He's done a fantastic job with the group the past four years, especially navigating the COVID-19 situation."
The Magpies' applications will remain open until August 17.
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
