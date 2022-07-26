The Standard

Emerging Vic Country cricketer Noah Greene crosses from Allansford-Panmure to Russells Creek for upcoming season

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated July 26 2022 - 6:21am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EXCITING PROSPECT: Promising leg-spinning all-rounder Noah Greene will suit up for Russells Creek this season.

An emerging leg-spinner and accomplished young batter with a desire to progress to Premier Cricket is on his way to Warrnambool and District Cricket Association (WDCA) reigning premiers Russells Creek.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.