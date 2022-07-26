An emerging leg-spinner and accomplished young batter with a desire to progress to Premier Cricket is on his way to Warrnambool and District Cricket Association (WDCA) reigning premiers Russells Creek.
Teenager Noah Greene, a highly-touted junior prospect, has crossed from Allansford-Panmure to Jetty Flat for the upcoming WDCA season.
Advertisement
Greene, an apprentice bricklayer, whacked 246 runs at an average of 22.36 from 11 division one matches last season at club level while also contributing strongly for the Western Waves in the under 16 youth premier league. He also notched up two half-centuries for the Warrnambool Gold under 17 country week side last season.
The youngster will also immerse himself in a high-performance environment through pre-season sessions in preparation for the national championships in January after being selected in Cricket Victoria's Vic Country emerging under 17 squad, which is coached by former Australian Test opener Julien Wiener and current Richmond senior coach Shannon Young.
MORE SPORT:
The talented all-rounder made a half-century against the Creekers in WDCA division one in 2021-22 with the club keen to work with him to further develop his spin bowling and push him towards a Melbourne club.
Creekers coach Cam Williams told The Standard the club was thrilled to welcome one of the region's most exciting youngsters.
"Thomo (director of cricket Andrew Thomson) and I did a few one-on-ones with him and got talking cricket and it went from there I guess," he said.
"He made a few runs against us (last season), he might have got a 60 or a 70 and looked really, really good.
"We want to give him the best possible opportunity to be the best cricketer he can be and I feel like at the we can get the most out of him.
"Anyone that can spin the ball around here is worth gold - He didn't bowl too many overs last year but coming into two-day cricket, we have really good spinners. With Jetty Flat turning, he should be a massive get - he'll be good down there."
Williams - who has played with both Essendon and Greenvale Kangaroos - said Greene was keen to explore playing Premier Cricket in Melbourne in the near future.
"He's a very promising player - we haven't promised him much but we know we can coach him on his way to Melbourne," he said. "His ambition is to play Premier Cricket in the next few years."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
We want to give him the best possible opportunity to be the best cricketer he can be and I feel like we can get the most out of him.- Cam Williams
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.