Warrnambool Rangers coach Cameron Pyke is happy for his side to keep banking the wins but wants to improve and build ahead of finals.
The Ballarat and District soccer club - sitting fourth in the division one men's ladder - was convincing in its 7-0 win against Ballarat on Sunday.
Advertisement
"We were able to pass the ball around and take full advantage of where our strength is and that's our skill on the ball, we didn't resort to scrappy football, it was nice and clean," Pyke said of the win.
"It wasn't without its challenges - Ballarat, although they're at the bottom of the ladder - held their own and didn't make it an easy game for us, we were challenged.
"At the end of the day some of our class shone through, it was good to get a win, move on and try out a few things as well which is important moving forward."
MORE SPORT:
The Rangers mentor says the group is now readying itself for a massive final month before finals, with a crunch clash to come against third-placed Bacchus Marsh on Sunday, August 14.
Pyke's group won the clash between the two clubs earlier this season 2-1 away, with this game to be played on its home pitch.
"With the loss to North United and Vikings, it has pushed us back to that three, four position, but we're really hopeful with the remaining four games we can get at least get three victories," he said.
"We shouldn't be in a position to drop out of the top-four, we've got a big challenge against Bacchus Marsh and if we win we've got every chance of finishing second and earning the double chance in finals."
Pyke added he was comfortable with the where the group was at but said it could improve in areas ahead of finals to make it even more dangerous.
"There's some fine-tuning for sure, I'm not the type of coach that will settle for what we've got, we can always improve in areas," he said.
"We've lost both games to North and both games to Vikings this season, we need to improve on areas to beat them should we play them in the finals."
He said the side was hoping to welcome back some key players in the run home.
"We've got a few niggling injures at the moment, we probably had five or six unavailable (against Ballarat) but we are in a position where we can rest them and ensure in first week of finals they're good to go," Pyke said.
The Rangers' division one women's side, meanwhile, also clinched an important result, winning 2-1 against Ballarat earlier in the day.
With the win, the Rangers move into fourth on the table after starting the round sixth.
The Rangers' men and women teams play Creswick on Sunday.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.