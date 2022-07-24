The Standard

Warrnambool Seahawks pay for slow start, lapses in Big V clash against Warrandyte

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated July 24 2022 - 7:22am, first published 7:00am
STRONG PERFORMANCE: Ollie Bidmade was one of the best for Warrnambool Seahawks. Picture: Chris Doheny

Warrnambool Seahawks veteran Tim Gainey says mental lapses at crucial times proved costly in the 91-63 loss to Warrandtye on Sunday afternoon in the Big V division one men's competition.

