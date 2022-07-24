Warrnambool Seahawks veteran Tim Gainey says mental lapses at crucial times proved costly in the 91-63 loss to Warrandtye on Sunday afternoon in the Big V division one men's competition.
The Seahawks were blown away early to concede a 28-8 deficit after the first period, with the visitors unable to reel it back in despite fighting hard throughout the rest of the match.
Gainey - who dropped 22 points and seven rebounds to be among the group's most consistent performers - said the group paid for the lacklustre start.
"They had the jump on us and got a few good shots on us early and we were just chasing tail all day to be honest," he said.
"We had a bit of a run on but it was always the wrong timing, they made their runs at the end of the quarter and we did at the start.
There was nothing physically or the game plan, but we needed to stay in the play mentally- Tim Gainey
"It was their home court, they know how to shoot and obviously made their shots which was really crucial."
The long-time Seahawk said the effort across the court was strong and the group came to play but had to learn from some of their mistakes moving forward.
"There was nothing physically wrong or with the game plan that went wrong, but we needed to stay in the play mentally more, " he said.
"We probably had a few lapses at times which against a team like them you can't do, they have a few older guys so they converted on those.
"That's all it really was, they converted on those lapses."
Ollie Bidmade was excellent for the Seahawks with 10 points and 14 rebounds alongside four assists while James Mitchell (13 points, seven rebounds, three assists) was heavily involved.
The Seahawks return home and will look to bounce back on Saturday night against Bulleen at the Arc from 7.30pm.
