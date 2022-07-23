SOUTH Warrnambool hopes the team-ethos it harnessed on its way to the Western Victoria Female Football League under 18 premiership encourages more juniors to take up the sport.
Proud coach Chris Meade said it was special to win in front of a big crowd at Reid Oval.
The Roosters were too strong for a gallant Warrnambool, winning 5.6 (36) to 0.2 (2) on Sunday.
"The support we've got leading into this final has been great and it just promotes girls' football and pre-game they were fired up, pumped and ecstatic," he said.
"It's great they're enjoying it and they put the work in so it's good to see they got a reward for it."
Meade said the Roosters' two unanswered goals in the first term set the tone while Olivia Wolter's contested mark and goal after the half-time siren helped build belief after the Blues' controlled play in the second term.
"It was important to get a bit of a gap and just see how it panned out after that," he said.
"We managed to hold them with the wind in the second quarter - they didn't kick a goal which was pleasing."
Maggie Johnstone, at just 15, was named best on ground.
Meade said the Warrnambool College student showed grit.
"She copped a little bit early then stood up well and played a great game," he said.
"She's had a great season and was third in the league best and fairest and she shows a lot."
Johnstone said she enjoyed playing for the Roosters even though it was a challenge lining up against opponents three years older than her.
"It's pretty scary actually," Johnstone laughed.
"I just wait until they get it and then tackle."
The emerging player said it was "a bit surreal" to win a grand final after two lost seasons due to COVID-19 restrictions.
"It is pretty well deserved and we worked hard all year," she said.
"But props to the Warrnambool girls, they really brought their stuff."
Wolter, who kicked two goals, was dangerous in attack for South Warrnambool which had finished the home-and-away season in top spot.
The Greater Western Victoria Rebels' prospect showing her class with a clever snap in the opening term.
"She uses the ball well and is good overhead," Meade said.
"I thought Olivia's performance was good and Ruby Couch was excellent, Grace Schrama and Rosie Pickles at half-back.
"I thought we had a nice, good spread which helped shared the workload and we weren't relying on one or two."
