Nirranda playing-coach Brayden Harkness has been recognised for his immense contribution to the Wantirna South Football Club with Team of the Decade selection from 2010 to 2019 on Saturday night.
The Blues mentor was one of the Eastern Football League club's most consistent performers from 2010 to 2016 before departing back home to Warrnambool, playing in the Devils' drought-breaking 2014 senior premiership.
The versatile defender was named on the half-back flank in the team alongside plenty of well-known players at the club and played more 100 senior matches for the Devils during that period.
Andrew Teakel was named captain of the side, with Matt Clark as coach.
Harkness said he had many treasured memories from his career at the club, particularly the premiership season and was honoured to be selected in the team.
"I snuck in there which was really nice, we had some pretty good players and years as a team so it was great to catch up with all those fellas who you've spent a large part of your life with," he said.
"We won a premiership (in 2014) so we're only a couple of years away from a reunion as well so it'll be good to catch up which them again."
He said it was a good chance to reflect on those times
"It's a great club and I've got good memories," he said.
"It was nice to reminisce on those times.
"It's a bit different to country footy in Melbourne, a lot smaller grounds, a quicker game and maybe a bit more, tighter contested footy at times.
"It's certainly a really good standard of footy (in Eastern).
"I played with a lot of good players and against as well across the years, so it was nice to be recognised for that, it's pretty cool that's for sure."
