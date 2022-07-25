The Standard

Nirranda coach Brayden Harkness named on half-back for Wantirna South Team of the Decade

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated July 25 2022 - 6:57am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TOP HONOUR: Nirranda coach Brayden Harkness was selected in Wantirna South's Team of the Decade on the weekend. Picture: Morgan Hancock

Nirranda playing-coach Brayden Harkness has been recognised for his immense contribution to the Wantirna South Football Club with Team of the Decade selection from 2010 to 2019 on Saturday night.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.