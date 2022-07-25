Milly Illingworth has one eye on accuracy ahead of her next cricket campaign.
The emerging quick has fast become a threatening force in Victorian Premier Cricket for Essendon Maribyrnong Park but wants to take her game to another level with greater accuracy.
"I think it's something I've always struggled with," Illingworth, 17, said. "I've had the pace but once I get it in the spot I'll be pretty happy with myself.
"It's a step-by-step thing, every training just working on something accuracy-based."
Port Campbell-based Illingworth was one of three south-west cricketers named in the under 19 Vic Country Female Emerging Players squad last week. It's the fifth time the fast bowler has made an emerging squad list.
"There is a lot of good cricketers in the squad, it's good to be named among the few," she said. "It's definitely helped with my cricket, the insights they provide especially from the coaches, Nicole Martin and Rhiann O'Donnell, they've both been in the program before or played a high level of cricket so I get a lot out of it."
The Emmanuel College student is looking forward to utilising new components of this year's program, including a strength and conditioning coach.
"It definitely makes you feel more professional, and you're being taken seriously when you have those specialist roles coming in," she said. "It definitely helps you improve and get those one percenters."
Illingworth represented Vic Country at the under 19 National Championships in Adelaide earlier in the year, and is determined to push for selection at the next championships in Perth.
"The champs are earlier this year, so it's even more of a driving factor," she said. "We'll be halfway through premier season so I think it will be on my mind when I'm training."
Illingworth is excited to get the ball rolling with the Bombers ahead of the upcoming cricket season.
"They've been a few training up in Melbourne but they're just starting to roll out some training in the country areas," she said. "I can't wait to see all my coaches and teammates again."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
