Rhiann O'Donnell understands the benefits of a regional roadshow in promoting cricket.
The Melbourne Renegades all-rounder, who hails from Mildura, has spent countless hours travelling for her chosen sport. She said the chance to meet regional and country players on their own doorstep was an exciting prospect.
"I'm from a country town so getting out and giving back, it's quite cool," O'Donnell said. "Because I find the country kids are a lot more appreciative of it because they know the distance you have to travel to get events like this."
The Melbourne Renegades launched its 2022 Regional Roadshow on Monday, with men's player Zak Evans joining O'Donnell in visiting eight schools across the south-west.
We love engaging with the kids and the community.- Chris Harris
Renegades manager Chris Harris said it was fantastic to return to an in-person program after last year's roadshow was run virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions.
"We love engaging with the kids and the community," he said. "Who knows we might find the next Aaron Finch, or a Tim Ludeman who came out of Warrnambool or Georgia Wareham out of Mortlake."
O'Donnell and Evans attended Warrnambool East Primary, Merrivale Primary and Warrnambool Primary on Monday, each event consisting of question and answer and skills sessions.
Evans said he hoped to ignite a spark of interest by teaching students key cricket skills.
"The best thing is to get them involved as early as possible," he said. "It might just be simple skills to begin with, just to inspire them and especially getting around them and showing if you start where they are now, it can obviously end up finishing wherever the journey takes them," he said. "Hopefully it translates into them wanting to go and play cricket."
O'Donnell and Evans' attention is firmly on the upcoming Women's and Men's Big Bash League season.
O'Donnell said her team, who just missed out on a spot in last season's grand final, was looking forward to playing more games in Victoria in 2022-23. The Renegades played the 2020-21 season in a Sydney hub before border restrictions meant their 2021-22 season was also played interstate.
After winning the 2018-19 title, the Renegades men's team has finished bottom of the ladder in its last three seasons. Evans said the team was working hard to reverse its fortunes.
"I cannot wait," he said. "Obviously we haven't had the last few years we'd have liked but the only way is up. Pre-season's going well so far and the boys are looking forward to it."
The roadshow continues towards Portland on Tuesday before visiting Terang and Camperdown on Wednesday.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
