Mortlake granted entry into Warrnambool and District Cricket Association top-flight for first season

By Nick Creely
Updated July 26 2022 - 7:22am, first published 3:30am
DIVISION ONE BOUND: Mortlake skipper Todd Robertson bowling in the South West Cricket grand final. Picture: Morgan Hancock

Mortlake has been officially granted entry into division one in its first season in the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association, with the board ratifying the move on Monday night.

