HAMPDEN league's junior final series will start on Sunday.
The competition will play qualifying finals (second-versus-third) and elimination finals (fourth-versus-fifth) at Cobden Recreation Reserve.
In under 14 football, South Warrnambool and Portland will go head-to-head in the cut-throat final at 10am with Terang Mortlake and Koroit to battle in the qualifying final from 11.30am.
Hamilton Kangaroos finished atop the ladder in both under 16s and under 14s.
Cobden and Koroit will clash in the under 16 elimination final from 1pm with South Warrnambool and Warrnambool to meet in the qualifying final at 2.45pm.
In the 13 and under reserves netball, South Warrnambool and North Warrnambool Eagles will play in the elimination final and Hamilton Kangaroos and Terang Mortlake in the qualifying final. Both games start at 11am.
Port Fairy and Cobden will lock horns in the 17 and under reserves elimination final and Warrnambool and Koroit will meet in the qualifying final. Both games are at 12pm.
Semi-finals will be played at Terang on August 7 and the preliminary finals at Camperdown's Leura Oval on August 14.
Bushfield Recreation Reserve will host the grand finals on August 21.
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
