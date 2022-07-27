The Standard

Emmanuel College falls to St Patrick's College in 2022 Herald Sun Shield semi-final

By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated July 27 2022 - 8:45am, first published 8:00am
BUSY: Warrnambool's Ethan Boyd was steadfast in defence for Emmanuel College in its Herald Sun Shield clash. Picture: Chris Doheny

EMMANUEL College's unbeaten school football run is over after falling short in the Herald Sun Shield semi-final.

