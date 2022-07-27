Warrnambool trio chosen for Vic Country squad

Warrnambool and District cricketer Scarlett O'Donnell is aiming to earn selection in the Vic Country under 16 side.
O'Donnell, as well as fellow Warrnambool-based cricketers Lila Wilkinson and Grace Schrama, were on Monday selected for Vic Country's under 16 female emerging players program squad.
A delighted O'Donnell said she felt "pretty good" about her selection.
"I never thought I'd get selected in the squad," she said.
The talented teen said she was hoping to impress at the training sessions.
"I'll try my best and play cricket," she said.
O'Donnell is considered an all-rounder but said she preferred batting.
She plays cricket for Hawkesdale in the Warrnambool and District women's competition and last season averaged 95 runs and took five wickets.
She is also part of Geelong Cricket Club's junior program and hopeful she may play some Premier Cricket in 2022-23.
"If not I'll just stay in the program and train with them each week," she said.
Cricket Victoria said players from the 20-person squad would begin training this weekend.
The teens will receive expert guidance on skill acquisition, refinement, strength and conditioning, as well as nutrition. The program finishes with a Vic Country squad competing at the national championships in Canberra in January.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
