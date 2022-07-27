The Standard

Scarlett O'Donnell, Lila Wilkinson and Grace Schrama picked in Vic Country under 16 squad

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated July 27 2022 - 6:07am, first published 6:00am
Warrnambool trio chosen for Vic Country squad

Warrnambool and District cricketer Scarlett O'Donnell is aiming to earn selection in the Vic Country under 16 side.

