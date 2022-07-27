Warrnambool meeting moved to different track

The Standard

Warrnambool horse racing meet on August 2 moved to Coleraine

Updated July 27 2022 - 7:21am, first published 7:20am
Racing Victoria announced on Wednesday that the race meeting scheduled for Warrnambool on August 2 had been moved to Coleraine because of ongoing wet weather.

