Warrnambool meeting moved to different track

Racing Victoria announced on Wednesday that the race meeting scheduled for Warrnambool on August 2 had been moved to Coleraine because of ongoing wet weather.
RV stewards inspected the track on Wednesday and determined the surface would not be suitable for racing.
Stewards concluded there was little chance of the track drying out sufficiently before the meeting, with more rain forecast for the coming week.
Nominations for the meeting have reopened and will close at 12 pm on July 28. Acceptances will close at 9.15 am on July 29.
