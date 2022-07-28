Glenormiston South couple loses everything in house fire

They've lost family heirlooms, photos and just about everything they own - but the hearts of Kay and Greg 'Whisky' Wynd are full.
The couple on Sunday visited their new grandson in Terang before heading on to Camperdown to catch up with friends.
Advertisement
It was while en route to Camperdown that they received a frantic call from their son Martin Wynd, who had been told by a local firefighter his parents' house was on fire.
When Mr and Mrs Wynd arrived at their Glenormiston South home, it was engulfed in flames.
"We lost pretty much everything," Mrs Wynd said.
"Our front and middle bedrooms were still standing, so the firefighters were able to get our filing cabinet with our documents and passports out."
However, precious items such as family heirlooms passed down over generations, photos and granddaughter Florence Wynd's beloved cabbage patch doll were razed in the fire.
The couple lived at the home for more than 30 years. It's the only home their two younger sons - Martin and Damien - have ever known and it was where their two older children - Naomi Miller and Jay Wynd - spent many precious years.
Mrs Wynd said the couple were shocked and saddened about the loss of their belongings.
However, they have been touched and overwhelmed with the generosity of the local community.
"We're pretty crushed but we're also resilient," Mrs Wynd said.
"The support we've received from the community has been mind-blowing."
Gestures have included a resident setting up a $200 credit at a local shop for the couple to buy clothes and on Thursday the couple picked up a fridge that was donated by Retravision in Camperdown.
"It's just been amazing - last night someone dropped over a leg of lamb and everyone else has been asking how they can help."
The couple's friend Sue Johnson has set up a GoFundMe page.
Mrs Wynd said the couple's chooks were unharmed and they planned to stay at the property.
"We have a caravan and an en suite," she said.
Mrs Wynd said there was also shedding and a games room that remained intact.
The couple have been talking to building companies about how long it will take them to rebuild.
Advertisement
A number have said they would do their best to prioritise the build for the couple.
"We will be staying here," Mrs Wynd said.
"We're home - I've got my beautiful garden and my chooks to look after."
Mrs Wynd said the couple would be forever grateful for the generosity of community members.
"We just live in the most amazing place on earth," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.