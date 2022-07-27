The Standard
Exclusive

Reasons behind Kirkstall double murder/suicide: Travis Cashmore 'snapped' after 'relentless intimidation'

By Andrew Thomson and Tim Auld
Updated July 27 2022 - 7:23am, first published 6:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Port Fairy parents of a 45-year-old man who initiated a double murder/suicide in Kirkstall have declined to speak about the reasons behind their son's actions.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.