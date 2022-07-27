Warrnambool community mourning death of father-of-three Clinton Hall

Warrnambool's sporting community is mourning the loss of father-of-three Clinton Hall.
The 43-year-old died suddenly of a suspected heart attack on Tuesday.
Mr Hall was a keen runner, having won fun-runs including the Koroit to Warrnambool half-marathon and was a valuable addition to a number of south-west footy sides over the years. He is survived by his children Will, Ella and Jack.
Mr Hall was a part of Dennington's premiership-winning side in 2015 and later stepped up as club president.
His son Will plays for the club's under 15s side.
Dennington Football Netball Club president Anthony Dowd said Mr Hall was a great bloke who was always willing to step up and help around the club.
"Clinton was a great bloke - he was always willing to help out with the kids," Mr Dowd said. "He was always there to offer advice - when I became president I would often catch-up with Clinton for some advice about the day-to-day operation of the club."
Mr Dowd said he spoke to Mr Hall at the weekend, asking him whether he would consider coaching the club's under 18s side in 2023.
"He was a ripping bloke," he said.
Mr Dowd said players would wear black armbands at the weekend in honour of their former player and president.
South Warrnambool Football Netball Club president Steve Harris said he was shocked and saddened to hear of Mr Hall's passing.
A large slice of Mr Hall's career was played at South, where he was a premiership player in 2006. He also spent time playing at Terang Mortlake.
"He was just a great bloke - he would always stop and have a chat," Mr Harris said.
"He was always talking about football and running - he was one of the best local runners going around."
Mr Harris said the club would rally around Mr Hall's family. "Our thoughts go out to his family," he said. "We will rally as a club and help them however we can."
Warrnambool's Danny Harris said he would dearly miss his friend.
"I've been mates with Clinton since our families holidayed together at Surfside as kids," Mr Harris said.
"He was fiercely loyal to his friends and family, the most competitive person you've ever met and an elite athlete. He was such a unique character and everyone that knew him had a humorous 'Hally' story they can recite."
Mr Harris said his death wold "leave a huge hole in many lives".
"We are all hurting for his family, especially for his beloved children Will, Ella and Jack."
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
