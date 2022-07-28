Despite being due eight days apart, Princetown sisters-in-law Raquel and Holly Kordupel ended up giving birth to their sons just 18 minutes apart on Tuesday.
But their birth date is not the only thing newborns Tex and Hudson have in common - they both measured 51 centimetres with a head circumference of 36cm.
Raquel and Adam's son Tex arrived four days late at 2.22pm, while Holly and Drew's son Hudson four days early at 2.40pm, at Warrnambool Base Hospital.
The first cousins will grow up together, with both couples living on the same Princetown farming property.
"I was induced in the morning so I was already at the hospital," Raquel said.
"Holly messaged me a few hours later to say that her waters had broken and then she was on her way to the hospital.
"It's nice we could support each other while on maternity leave but I didn't think we were going to have the babies on the same day."
Adam and Drew's brother Jason and his wife Steph also live on the property.
Steph and Holly are midwives with South West Healthcare, while Raquel works as a veterinary nurse in Timboon.
Raquel said Steph wasn't on duty but had looked after the mothers and newborns for two days until they were discharged from hospital on Thursday morning.
Holly said they were happy to give birth on the same day.
"It's one of those things that you don't expect to happen, but when it does you're excited - they're little birthday twins," she said.
"It was really special to be pregnant at the same time."
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
