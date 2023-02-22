South-west roads have been left in a "perilous state" after winter, according to Member for Polwarth Richard Riordan.
Mr Riordan spoke about the poor state of the region's roads in parliament on Tuesday. His comments come after The Standard reported on Saturday the state and federal governments both revealed they have no immediate plans for future upgrades to the Princes Highway west of Colac.
"I rise to echo the comments in the Warrnambool Standard on Saturday, February 18, which called on this government to come clean about what is or is not happening with the Princes Highway west of Geelong," Mr Riordan said.
"The new dual-lane carriageway, which has not even been officially opened yet, is absolutely crumbling to the point where most motorists can no longer travel in the left-hand carriageway because it is in such poor condition."
Mr Riordan said the road was becoming "perilously unsafe".
"On top of that of course the Warrnambool Standard is advocating big time for for the fixing up and the provision of overtaking lanes and better road services west of Colac, where it is still a dual-lane road.
"We know the Albanese federal government has in fact withdrawn tens of millions of dollars from Western Victorian road funding and of course is now trying to give the Andrews government an out on why they are not going to fix the roads up," Mr Riordan said.
The state government last week told The Standard $40 million worth of works had been completed on the stretch of highway between Colac and the south Australian border.
When asked what further works were planned, The Standard was told there would be no additional works but only routine maintenance.
MP Dan Tehan has made repeated calls for Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to drive on south-west roads.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
