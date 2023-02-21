The Standard
Updated

Cobden export Zach Merrett named Essendon's 2023 captain

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated February 21 2023 - 8:16pm, first published 5:30pm
Cobden export Zach Merrett - a two-time All-Australian - is Essendon's new captain. He will lead the team in 2023. Picture by Essendon FC

ONCE a Bomber, always a Bomber.

