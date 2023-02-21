A man who went to help his friend who got caught in a "flash rip" also needed to be rescued when the pair was swept out to sea in Warrnambool's Lady Bay.
Two teenage patrol members who were already in the water answered their calls for help on Sunday about 2pm.
Patrol captain Jackson Fary, who was also part of the rescue, said the men, from Melbourne, were swimming just outside the patrolled area but "within the surf club vicinity".
They were on The Flume side of the beach when one of the men was dragged out to sea.
Mr Fary said it was a flash rip - a temporary current that pops up without warning and lasts about two to five minutes.
"As the rip popped up it dragged one of the fellas out," Mr Fary said. "His mate went out to hold him up and when he was holding him up they both lost their footing and got sucked out a bit further."
He said their three friends who were watching from the shoreline waved to alert life savers the men were in trouble.
Mr Fary said it was "pretty lucky" the club's 15-year-old volunteer lifeguards Riley Sheils and Ben Kelly were in the water paddling as part of their patrol and got to the men first.
"One fella wasn't too bad," Mr Fary said. "He could talk but the other guy (who got caught in the rip first) was exhausted. He was fine, he was conscious and everything but there was no wind left in him.
"I got him on the board and paddled back in and Ben brought the other lad in."
Mr Fary said both men were checked over to make sure they were OK.
"They were a bit exhausted and a little bit embarrassed but they were all good," he said. "They were really appreciative.
"We reminded them to swim between the flags and conditions can change quickly, even if it looks relatively safe.
"Even on days like that you can get a change in the tide and with a bit more swell pushing in, the conditions can change in a couple of minutes and you can get sucked out pretty quick."
Mr Fary praised Riley and Ben for their quick thinking and prompt response, saying the pair's years of competition squad training had helped them.
"It's incredible," he said. "It's great for Riley and Ben. They did a fantastic job."
He said it was a timely reminder for people to take care while swimming with temperatures in the 30s expected from Wednesday until Friday.
"It's a really important reminder to swim between the red and yellow flags with the hot weather coming," Mr Fary said.
"Make sure you read the conditions and go within your own depth. Make sure you come with friends or family and never swim alone."
It comes after about a dozen people had to be rescued from Warrnambool's main beach in the space of three hours in January.
Professional lifeguards remain on duty until the end of the month as part of a summer partnership between Lifesaving Victoria and Warrnambool City Council.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.