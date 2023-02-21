The Standard
Two men rescued at Warrnambool's Lady Bay

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated February 21 2023 - 1:54pm, first published 1:00pm
Two men had to be rescued from Warrnambool's Lady Bay after a friend went to help his mate who got caught in a rip on Sunday.

