Accused man breaks into home, knocks complainant unconscious

A man accused of forcing his way into a woman's home and knocking her unconscious has been banned from attending Hamilton.
Jason Ford, 45, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday where he applied for bail.
The court heard the man attended a Hamilton property on October 15 last year, arriving between 9.30pm and 10pm and knocking on the front door.
A 51-year-old female opened the main door but kept a security screen shut.
Mr Ford allegedly asked the complainant if she had a problem and asked to see her partner who he had loaned money to in the past.
When the alleged victim said the man was asleep, Mr Ford allegedly pushed his way through the front door.
The court heard he shoved it open, entering the hallway and causing the complainant to step backwards.
He then allegedly struck her to to the face with his fist.
She fell to the ground, hitting her head on the bedroom door and losing consciousness.
The court heard the alleged victim suffered jaw pain and bleeding from the nose.
Mr Ford then fled the property.
Police became aware of the alleged assault through an anonymous report through Crime Stoppers.
Mr Ford was subsequently arrested on November 7 last year and remanded in custody, where he had spent more than 100 days.
During cross examination on Monday, Hamilton police Detective Senior Constable Jeremy Kelly agreed Mr Ford's DNA was not located at the Hamilton property and that there were no witnesses to the assault except for the complainant.
But the detective told the court the address Mr Ford planned to live at was uncontrolled and unacceptable.
He said it was less than a kilometre from the alleged's victim's property.
He said Mr Ford had also previously been arrested at the home in relation to drug and other related offending.
The detective said the property had been raided by police four times in five years and there were 11 drug reports relating to the address.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said Mr Ford was an unacceptable risk of interfering with witnesses and re-offending on bail.
But he said he had considered the strength of the police case and possible bail conditions that could mitigate that risk.
Mr Ford was bailed with strict conditions, including an overnight curfew, that he reside in Broadmeadows and not remain within 100 kilometres of the township of Hamilton.
He will appear in court again at a later date.
