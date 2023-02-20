The Standard
Hamilton accused man bailed to live in Broadmeadows

By Jessica Howard
Accused man breaks into home, knocks complainant unconscious

A man accused of forcing his way into a woman's home and knocking her unconscious has been banned from attending Hamilton.

