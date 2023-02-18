Two injured in Jancourt East crash

Two people have suffered injuries after a single vehicle accident at Jancourt East on Saturday.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesman said a teenage boy suffered upper body injuries and has been taken by road ambulance in a stable condition to Geelong Hospital.
The incident is believed to have happened about 4pm on Saturday.
A girl in her late teens also suffered upper body injuries and was taken to Colac Hospital in a stable condition by road ambulance.
