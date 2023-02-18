The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Two injured in Jancourt East crash

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated February 18 2023 - 5:45pm, first published 5:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two injured in Jancourt East crash

Two people have suffered injuries after a single vehicle accident at Jancourt East on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.