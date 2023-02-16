Warrnambool's controversial nine-metre slide has been reviewed in the wake of reported injuries and it has been reconfirmed it complies with all safety standards, the city council says.
The slide prompted a lot of negative comments online after a number of people reported injuries after going on it.
But Cr Max Taylor raised the issue at the city council meeting last week and said it was good to see a lot of comments regarding the Lake Pertobe playspace had quietened off.
"I'm sure it'll be a great, valuable asset to Warrnambool in the future," he said.
The council said it had received a report of one serious injury relating to the slide and a handful of reports of minor injuries such as bumps and scrapes.
"Council has not received any compensation claims," a council spokesman told The Standard.
"The safety of the slide has been reviewed and it has been re-confirmed that the slide complies with all Australian Standards.
"Thousands of trips down the nine-metre high slide at Lake Pertobe have been enjoyed by many people, mostly children."
The council said Lake Pertobe, with its new adventure playspace, was an important component of the city's visitor economy.
"Feedback on the playspace including the slide has been overwhelmingly positive," the council spokesman said.
"It has a five-star rating on Trip Advisor where it is ranked number one of 43 things to do in Warrnambool.
"It has a 4.8 star rating on Google Reviews.
"Lake Pertobe is promoted on visitwarrnambool.com.au, Warrnambool.com, it is marked on maps both print and online and the Visitor Information Centre is able to advise visitors of its location and the attractions it contains."
In December The Standard was contacted by a number of city residents who raised concerns about the safety of the slide.
At least two videos of people appearing to injure themselves, including one in which a male believed he may have broken his leg, were circulated on social media.
In response to the injuries, the council said the slide and other recreation facilities, such as the flying foxes and skate park, should be used during daylight hours only.
"We encourage all adults, including parents and carers, to make considered decisions when using the slide, or allowing children to use the slide," he said.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
