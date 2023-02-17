The Standard
Warrnambool businessman to contest sex assault charges involving four complainants later this year

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
February 17 2023
Warrnambool's Rodney Ryan will face a three-day hearing later this year to contest sexual assault allegations involving four complainants.

