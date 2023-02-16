Police seize ounce of ice from convicted drug dealer's home

A Wando Vale man not long out of jail for trafficking methamphetamine is back in custody after a police raid allegedly located an ounce of the drug ice.
The 38-year-old man was jailed for 102 days late last year after he pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court to trafficking methamphetamine, dealing with the suspected proceeds of crime and bail offences.
He was released on a two-year community correction order which involves 150 hours of community work, as well as treatment for drug abuse.
Then on Wednesday Portland police detectives attended the man's property to conduct a firearm prohibition order check.
A police spokesperson said the accused man was found with cash and nearly 28 grams, or an ounce, of the drug ice.
He was arrested, interviewed and subsequently charged with drug offences.
The man appeared briefly in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday, did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody.
He will appear in the same court on February 27.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.