'Pinch me' moment for Indigenous artist who designed WNBL jerseys

Seeing Olympic female basketball players wearing jerseys adorning her artwork is a "pinch me" moment for Warrnambool's Emma Stenhouse.
The artist and proud Ngarrindjeri woman designed the Women's National Basketball League Indigenous round jerseys for Melbourne-based Southside Flyers.
The team will wear the jersey across several matches between February 11 to 19.
Among the team are Opals' Sara Blicavs and an injured Lauren Jackson.
"It's one of those 'somebody needs to pinch me' moments but the whole team have been amazing," Stenhouse said.
"The girls are also all wearing scrunchies I designed from the artwork."
The artwork is titled Sisterhood.
"I was able to go in and have a yarn with the girls last season and find out their core values and what connections they had with their culture," Stenhouse said.
"Then I was able to create their story.
"They have a really strong connection to the artwork because it's something they really gave the narrative for."
Stenhouse said the artwork was a reflection of the team's values, and the unity, care, support and nurturing the members provided for one another.
She said it was also about the players being role models for girls and young women.
It has waves to represent the team traveling to Tasmania and circles to represent the side's colours.
"The meeting place represents home - the stadium and the gathering place for the team and supports," Stenhouse said.
"The group of circles on the top right represents a camp, with two rows of people surrounding it.
"This reflects the teaching and sharing the team does with each other and the development of future players."
Stenhouse said the team had created a family environment and welcomed her in.
She said Gerry Ryan, the founder and owner of Jayco Australia and owner of the Southside Flyers, approached her in 2022 to create the work.
"He's very passionate about women as professional athletes and lifting the profile of women in sport," Stenhouse said.
"To be involved again this year as well, I still pinch myself and it still doesn't seem real.
"Watching the work the WNBL are doing to highlight Indigenous culture is pretty amazing.
"Even though the Flyers don't have any Indigenous players, their interest in learning about culture is quite incredible."
Stenhouse will conduct a weaving workshop with the team on February 17.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
