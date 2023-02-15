The Standard
Home/News/Local News

'Pinch me' moment for Indigenous artist who designed WNBL jerseys

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated February 15 2023 - 4:15pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool artist and proud Ngarrindjeri woman Emma Stenhouse with her artwork that adorns the WNBL's Indigenous round jerseys for Melbourne-based Southside Flyers. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Seeing Olympic female basketball players wearing jerseys adorning her artwork is a "pinch me" moment for Warrnambool's Emma Stenhouse.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.