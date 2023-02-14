The Standard
Panmure man still has tiny teapot cottage that survived Ash Wednesday fires

Katrina Lovell
Katrina Lovell
Updated February 15 2023 - 6:05pm, first published 8:01am
Bruce Clark with the teapot house that he pulled from the ashes. Picture by Katrina Lovell

The pain and devastation of Ash Wednesday's bushfires are as vivid as they were 40 years ago on February 16, 1983. Ten south-west people were killed, 1000 buildings razed and more than 20,000 head of livestock destroyed when blazes, fanned by north winds on a 43-degree day, tore through more than 50,000 hectares. On the 40th anniversary, we remember the lives lost, those that were changed forever and the incredible community efforts to rebuild.

